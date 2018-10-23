Davidson County man finds biological parents after using ancestry kit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. -- Most of us take it for granted: we know who are parents are. They are there every day.

It was different, for Kevin Black, of Davidson County.

"I never knew a time when I didn't know I was adopted," he said.

His parents were young and not ready to raise a child, but Betty Boles and her husband were. They couldn't have children so they adopted Black when he was about 5 months old but always told him they were his adoptive parents.

"A case worker told me that," Boles said. "She said, 'If you don't tell them and they get older and they really want to find out, it can destroy them.'"

Kevin wondered and his wife, Koula, took action.

"My wife bought me an ancestry kit for Christmas," Black said. .

"He had talked about purchasing it for himself," Koula said. "And I just said I'm going to get it for him. It doesn't matter what's at the end, it's just the journey to get there."

And what a journey it was.

Black discovered his biological parents were just down the road in Rowan County.

"I had always prayed that I would find him one day," said Black's biological mother, Cherri Haynes. "And I have prayed for 44 years."

That day finally came - and what Kevin learned about his parents when it did will amaze you.

Find out what that is and see their reunion in this edition of the Buckley Report.