1-year-old puppy returned to shelter for being ‘too good of a dog’

PHOENIX, Ariz. — “I’m Binx, and I am TOO good of a dog,” the Arizona Animal Welfare League & SPCA posted to Facebook Monday.

When a family brought this 1-year-old pup back to the shelter, they had a laundry list of complaints.

“I’m potty trained, good with kids, fun to play with, and good with dogs in the home!” the league said in the post.

Yes, Binx was sent back to the shelter — for being too good of a dog.

According to the league, Binx’s brief adopters were looking for more of a “challenge.”

Despite this disappointing turn of events, the pup is staying optimistic.

“I think the only challenging part of me is how devastatingly handsome I am – I can’t get anything done here at the shelter because everyone is petting me, telling me what a good boy I am, and taking me for walks,” the post reads.

Binx also has another great reason to keep his chin up. People are clamoring for a chance to adopt him in the Facebook comments.

The comments are filled with people asking if he’s still available and if the shelter delivers (unfortunately, they do not).

Binx has already been neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped. He’s undergone the usual medical and behavioral exams, and Binx will come with a free bag of food.

The AAW League touts itself as Arizona’s oldest and largest no-kill shelter.