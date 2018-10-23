1 reported dead after SUV hits building in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- One person was killed after an SUV slammed into a Davis Furniture Industries building in High Point.

Police responded to the wreck at 12:48 a.m. Tuesday morning near the South College Drive and Ogden Street intersection.

Officials believe the driving at a high speed across Surrett Drive, rolled onto the shoulder of the road and then hit the building.

The SUV immediately caught fire. The driver was trapped inside.

An officer tried to put out the fire, but the extinguisher couldn't put it out.

The driver was pronounced dead once the fire was out.

No one else was injured in this single-vehicle crash.

Officials believe speed was a factor in the collision.

High Point police, fire crews and Guilford County EMS all responded to the scene.