In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses a massive unauthorized disclosure of voter records going to the dark web, Facebook's interest in cyber security companies and Duke Energy's offer to nuclear employees for a voluntary severance package.
Voter records peddled on dark web after massive disclosure, Facebook eyes cyber security companies and more
Google+ shutting down after security bug, Facebook launches video chat device for home and more
New Apple site shows their data on you, fast food chains fail at curbing antibiotics and more
NC job market hits record high, pricey products may make you fewer friends and more
Nike sales up after Colin Kaepernick ad, stadiums drop food costs to boost attendance and more
Marijuana breathalyzer in development, milk company struggles with changing tastes and more
KFC offers big bucks to name your kid after the Colonel, flight attendants plan to picket and more
Coca-Cola eyeing cannabis growth, iOS 12 released for iPhone and more
FDA may decide what is and is not milk, UPS tests plans to deliver into, not just to, houses and more
Facebook’s Messenger Kids faces fire over privacy laws, Sears to close more stores and more
Disney World ticket prices to vary by day, NC unemployment drops and more
iPhone considered a status symbol, Americans tired of passwords and more
Wells Fargo to shed 26,000 jobs, Kohls now hiring 90,000 for holidays and more
Canada Dry sued over amount of ginger in ginger ale, Apple hints September iPhone launch and more