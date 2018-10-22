Video captures sweet Winston-Salem State alumni proposal at homecoming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- She said, "Yes!"

In a stunning moment caught on camera, a Winston-Salem State University alumnus proposed to an alumna during halftime at the Homecoming game against Livingstone College.

Kyle Brown, who was the 2015-2016 president of the Student Government Association, got down on one knee before a very surprised Dontia Barrett, who was the 2015-2016 Miss WSSU, the 2015-2016 Miss CIAA and first to claim the Miss National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame crown.

Both graduated from WSSU in 2016.

Thousands of fellow Rams were there to witness the beautiful moment.

And Chancellor Elwood L. Robinson and the Bowman Gray Stadium announcer were in on the surprise.