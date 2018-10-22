× President Donald Trump to visit North Carolina on nationwide tour

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The president is making a stop in North Carolina along a nationwide tour, throwing his support behind congressional candidates, the Associated Press reports.

President Donald Trump is slated to appear on Friday at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte.

The president’s event does not officially state which, if any, candidates he’s rallying behind, but the AP reports Republican Rep. Ted Budd and candidate Mark Harris have been promoting the rally.

The president visited North Carolina in August to promote both campaigns.

Harris faces Democrat Dan McCready and Libertarian Jeff Scott for U.S. House North Carolina District 9

Budd faces Democrat Kathy Manning, Green Party candidate Robert Corriher and Libertarian Tom Bailey for U.S. House North Carolina District 13.