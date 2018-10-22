Pickin’ at Priddy’s ‘like taking a step back in time’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANBURY, N.C. -- There was a time when the old country store was the center of the community and at Priddy's General Store it still is.

"When you come to Priddy's Store it's like taking a step back in time," said Jane Priddy-Charleville, whose family has run the store since it opened in 1888.

Every Saturday in the fall you'll find her behind the store introducing the next bluegrass band for what they call "Pickin' at Priddy's."

"We describe this as a family reunion," she said. "We are all about the sights and sounds of the good old days. People like to dance and that's important for people to dance, that's a big part of it."

Dancing can work up quite an appetite as they serve favorite likes chicken stew and Brunswick stew.

"We have people from all over," Priddy-Charleville said. "Raleigh, Durham -- we actually had people from England last year."

Priddy's is a snapshot of the way things use to be and thankfully they are alive and well.

For more on Pickin' at Priddy's, click here.