Big move canceled: April the giraffe’s famous son no longer moving to North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — The nation’s most famous baby giraffe was expected to move to North Carolina — but now plans have changed.

Tajiri, the fourth calf of the now-famous April the giraffe, became an internet sensation when he was born on April 15, 2017, in Harpursville, New York

Millions were glued to their computers in the spring of 2017, as April was livestreamed in anticipation of Tajiri’s birth.

Following the baby’s birth, the Tar Heel State was thrilled to learn Tajiri was set to move to Raleigh, North Carolina, by late fall, the Virginia-based nonprofit Wildlife Conservation Center previously announced.

On Saturday, however, Animal Adventure Park announced that the big move was unexpectedly canceled.

“Requirements and deadlines were not satisfied in the given time frame to make the scheduled transfer by the end of this month possible,” AAP said in a statement on Facebook.

The park went on to add that it is not ideal for little Tajiri to stay in the same proximity as his parents, so, starting Monday, the parking will begin constructing a building for the young giraffe.

Tajiri may also get a second giraffe companion or another companion animal to keep him company during the cold New York winter.

“The park anticipates this project will take three to four weeks to reach completion,” AAP said. “This will allow a timely transfer to the new space, prior to extreme cold weather, and give April the Giraffe ample time to prepare for her expected calf in 2019.”

Tajiri was initially expected to start a new family at the Carolina Wildlife Conservation Park, planned to open in spring 2019 outside of Raleigh, the WCC said.

The Wildlife Conservation Center has since scrubbed all mention of Tajiri from the site’s Blog and News section as of Monday.

WCC previously said in a news release, “Our staff Veterinarian and her team have been busy with the design of Tajiri’s barn and habitat. They have been visiting and consulting with places like Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado and the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro to prepare for this exciting transition.”