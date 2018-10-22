North Carolina woman found dead in Intracoastal Waterway. Her family waits for answers

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina woman was found dead in the Intracoastal Waterway Friday and her family is still trying to understand what happened, The Sun News reports.

On Thursday afternoon, Blaire Whitney Anderson, 25, left the family home on Ocean Haven Road to go swim in the Intracoastal Waterway — something she did weekly.

“When the chaplain showed [Friday morning], it broke my heart,” Blaire’s mother Bobbie Anderson told The Sun News Monday.

Family members expect autopsy results to come soon. Until then, they can only speculate on what happened to Blaire.

“She was too good of a swimmer to get hurt like that,” Bobbie said.

Authorities believe the death was accidental, WECT reported.