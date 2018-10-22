Man saves kitten found glued down on busy road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALEM, Ore. -- He was driving to work, when he made a horrific discovery.

A 5-week-old kitten was glued to the road, KPTV reports.

It was still somewhat dark at 7 a.m. as Chuck Hawley, of Silverton, Oregon, made his morning drive.

From the driver's seat, he initially couldn't tell what was sitting on the busy Silverton Road Northeast near Cordon Road Northeast.

As he got closer, he realized.

“When I went to pick her up, her feet were stuck to the road, and I’m like, 'Uh oh,'" Hawley told KPTV. "So I start to pull her feet up – and it was like a rubber cement, so she was glued to the road. It was all under her neck and then she had a little bit down her side, but it was mostly her tail and her feet.”

Hawley doesn't know how long the kitten was trapped there, but he thinks someone intentionally glued the little animal down where she could have been killed.

According to Hawley, there were no glue foot prints in the area, just a glob beneath her.

The Silver Creek Animal Clinic was able to get the glue out of her fur using mineral oil.

The clinic found puncture wounds on the kitten's neck, but they do not know what caused them.

The driver hopes cameras may get to the body of the story after he filed a report with the local sheriff's office.

In the meantime, the kitten is safe and now living with her rescuer and his wife.

“The funny thing is we were just talking about getting a cat a couple of night ago,” he told KPTV. “Seems like there’s easier ways for the cat to find us, but if that’s how we’re doing it, okay, I guess that’s how we’ll do it.”

The couple named the rescue "Sticky."