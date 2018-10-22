× Man killed in Sunday morning crash in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, N.C. — A man was killed in a crash in Oak Ridge Sunday morning, according to Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Baker.

The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. on N.C. 150 near Sandy Lea Road.

Wesley Brian Cline, 26, of Kernersville, was driving a 2014 Kia Optima east on N.C. 150 when he crossed the center line and went off the road to the left.

The car hit a culvert and rolled several times before hitting a tree. The car came to a stop on the tree in the lawn of Oak Ridge First Baptist Church.

Cline was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, Baker said. Cline was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Baker said speed was a factor in the wreck and Cline was not wearing his seat belt.