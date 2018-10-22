× Man charged after man killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-74 in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was charged after a person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in High Point Friday afternoon, according to a news release from High Point police.

Michael N. Kelsh, 36, of Salisbury, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. Police believe distraction contributed to the wreck.

The crash happened at 2:23 p.m. in the eastbound lanes just before the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Exit.

67-year-old Johnnie M. Burrow, of Archdale, was driving a Red Dodge Ram pickup truck when some items fell off the back of the truck on the highway.

Witnesses told police Burrow stopped in a travel lane to retrieve the items. The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu stopped behind the truck and put on their flashers to help him get the items.

Kelsh, driving a General Motors work van, crashed into the back of the Chevrolet, which hit the Dodge. During the collision, Burrow was hit by the vehicles and seriously injured.

Burrow was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and died from his injuries.

The other two drivers suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Police reported that neither speed nor impairment appeared to have contributed to the crash.