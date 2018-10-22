It’s been 6 months since a tornado ripped through Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It’s been six months since a tornado ripped through the city of Greensboro, destroying several things in its path.

Many people in the east Greensboro community say recovery has been tough.

"Well one of the neighbors called and said our roof was off,” said Clinton Gravely, a local business owner.

Residents say they’re still picking up the pieces of what’s left from that horrific day.

"When I got here it was much more than a roof. The roof was gone, the mezzanine, the second floor. Then the first floor was damaged," Gravely said.

Several neighborhoods were ripped to shreds.

Anthonette Thacker is just starting to remodel her home.

"We had to get a different siding because it tore up the siding of our house. We had to get a different porch for our house,” Thacker said.

It has not only caused a financial burden on her family, but the experience left them all traumatized.

"I pray we don't have to go through that again. I've seen it on TV before but I never thought it would happen to me in real life... and it did. It's scary," she said.

As they reflect on what happened this past spring, she said they’re grateful for those who stepped up to help them out.

“One thing I can say is we all in this neighborhood came together. We came together. We stuck together and we fought this together,” Thacker said.

Thacker, along with her neighbors, said they’re just trying to rebuild little by little. Between the costs of the damages and everyday living expenses, it’s going to take some time for many to get back to their normal lives.