‘Hostile crowd’ interfered in police response to deadly shooting outside High Point bowling alley

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Police reported that a crowd interfered in efforts to get to the two victims of a double shooting, one living and one dead, early Saturday morning.

High Point police responded to a shooting at about 2:20 a.m. at High Point Bowling Center and Sidelines Bar And Grill at 309 W. Fairfield Road

On the scene, they found a large crowd and two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

"As officers attempted to access the victims and render aid, the hostile crowd interfered with those efforts and additional police units were needed for crowd control," High Point police said in a statement.

Police said EMS could not assess or work on victim 34-year-old Derrick D. Byers due to the crowd's behavior, so Byers was taken to a nearby Walmart parking lot by ambulance.

There Byers was pronounced dead.

A second victim, 31-year-old Quentin J. Brown, was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police learned that a vehicle involved in the shooting was taken to a residence on Gavin Drive in High Point where officers found the vehicle and further evidence.

United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Bobby L. Wall Jr., 32, of High Point, at about 1 p.m. Sunday at a residence on the 500 block of Richardson Avenue.

Wall was jailed without bond on a first-degree murder in connection to the death of Derrick D. Byers and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

According to police, Wall was notified of his Violent Crimes Task Force Status in December of 2010. On this date, he was told that any future crimes committed would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law including maximum prison time. Police say VCTF status offenders are given community resources in an attempted to help them change their lifestyles and stop committing violent crimes.

Anyone with any information can call the High Point police at (336) 889-4000.