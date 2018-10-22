High Point Bowling Center shooting suspect faces judge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The man accused of shooting two men, killing one, in a parking lot outside the High Point Bowling Center went before a judge Monday afternoon.

Bobby L. Wall Jr. is charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

911 calls after the shooting shed light on the chaos that broke out early Saturday morning.

"Someone got shot! Someone got shot! I need an ambulance," one caller told dispatchers.

"I heard several rounds and then I heard people running. 'Pow, pow, pow, pow.' And I saw people running, cars were driving off," the caller said.

High Point police say a large hostile crowd filled the parking lot early Saturday morning. Extra officers were called to the scene to control the crowd. Things got so chaotic, EMS had to treat one of the shooting victims, Derrick Byers, at a Walmart parking lot across the street. Byers did not survive.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Wall on Sunday. The District Attorney told a judge at his first appearance that Wall is a validated gang member and he has a violent criminal record, including robbery with a dangerous weapon. The DA also told a judge Wall's father has been going to the bowling alley and threatening witnesses.

It's news that has rattled a lot of people in the community, especially parents.

"I mean obviously we have the two little girls and it is pretty scary,” Brittany Rosser said.

Brittany Rosser and her husband Brandon have two young daughters. They say it's unnerving for something so violent to happen in what is supposed to be a family-friendly place.

“Yeah but it’s like anywhere it can happen, it’s going to happen. It can happen across the street from our house, it can happen anywhere," Brandon Rosser said.

In court, a judge denied bond for Wall. His next court appearance is in December. High Point police say the case remains under investigation.