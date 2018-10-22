Greensboro asking for public input in ‘Plan It’ initiative

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The City of Greensboro has launched a survey and initiative to help plan the city’s future.

The ideas from the public collected during the “Plan It GSO” initiative will help to update Greensboro’s Comprehensive Plan.

There are several themes in which residents can share their thoughts based on previous submitted ideas; community, neighborhoods, identity and experience, economic prosperity, connections and built environment.

City Planner and Project Manager Russ Clegg said that residents can share their ideas through the online survey or at one of six public meetings at various recreation centers.

The first is this Wednesday at the Brown Recreation Center from 4 to 7 p.m.

“It is how we create a vision for what we will be known for,” Clegg said. “Greensboro is a really diverse community in a lot of different ways and we want to get a lot of different people giving us their input because at the end of the day it’s the citizens of Greensboro and our civic institutions and our businesses that will make the plan move forward.”