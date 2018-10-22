Davidson County Commissioners to hear from public about rezoning proposal for major development

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- The Davidson County Board of Commissioners will hear from the public Tuesday about a rezoning proposal for a major development off Hege Road.

According to Planning Director Guy Cornman, up to 450 detached town homes could be built off of Hege Road between the Arcadia and Midway communities.

Residents in the area say they're worried about additional cars and traffic impacts on the two-lane road.

“One of the biggest concerns is the amount of traffic that with the increase on the road. This road is quite curvy, it’s quite narrow and where we live our house is 20 feet from the edge of the road,” Cassandra Fotusky said.

The developer, Buddy Lyons, with LeoTerra Development, said the results of a traffic study completed in the area showed the development would not have a significant effect on residents.

“Our development at build out has very minimal impact on the traffic of Hege Road," he said. "And that's going to be the case if the property is going to be re-zoned as MXR, or if it just goes forward as standard subdivision as the number of units shouldn’t really change.”

Other members of the community said they're concerned over the impacts the development will have on green spaces. Many of those who have lived on Hege Road say they moved there for the open land and they're worried it will soon disappear.

“I hope that our beautiful field out here stays beautiful, that the greenery and the nature is maintained as much as possible,” Robin Human said.

Lyons said that many of the concerns regarding open space, buffers and landscaping, and preserving the ponds on the property are all addressed in the development's current plans.

"I’m willing to add that as a condition anyway, but I feel like I’ve tried to state that to Davidson County. So everything the people want, other than it not being developed altogether is in line with our current plan,” he said.

Lyons added that he does not plan on adding any commercial space to the development.

Even if the zoning request is denied, Cornman said the developer can proceed with a standard subdivision design.

The commissioners meeting will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m.