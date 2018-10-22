Burlington man charged with indecent liberties with a minor
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man faces sex crime charges after he was arrested Friday, according to a news release from Burlington police.
Miguel Angel Guerrero, 59, is charged with first-degree sex offense with a minor and indecent liberties with a minor.
Burlington police did not release any details about what led up to the arrest.
Guerrero was placed in the Alamance County Jail under a $1.5 million secured bond.
36.095692 -79.437799