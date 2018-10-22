2nd law enforcement officer dies from Florence, South Carolina, shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's Deputy Farrah Turner has died, Sheriff Kenney Boone told WPDE Monday.

Turner had been in critical condition since she and six other law enforcement officers were shot on Oct. 3.

Frederick Hopkins, 74, is accused of opening fire at officers from a second-floor window when officers went to the home to serve a warrant related to a child sex crimes investigation.

Sgt. Terrence Carraway, a 30-year veteran of the Florence Police Department who rushed to the scene to provide backup, was killed during the shooting.

Boone said funeral arrangements have not been completed for Turner.