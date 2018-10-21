× Silver Alert issued for missing North Carolina man who could be in danger

STATESVILLE, N.C. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing North Carolina man who authorities said could be in danger.

Terry Frank Adcock was last seen at Aurora Assisted Living at 1902 Ora Drive in Statesville, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. The alert was issued early Sunday morning.

Adcock has been described as a 57-year-old white man standing 5’9” and weighing about 175 pounds with short white hair and blue eyes. Officials said he was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and white shoes.

Adcock is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Anyone who has seen him or may know where he is can call Statesville police at (704) 878-3406.