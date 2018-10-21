Police investigate after 1 dead in shooting outside High Point bowling alley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point police are searching for the suspect they say shot and killed one person and seriously injured another.

The High Point Bowling Center and Sidelines Bar and Grill both closed at 10 p.m. Saturday instead of 2 a.m., their usual closing time.

High Point police responded to the parking lot for a report of gunfire at 2:19 a.m. Saturday. Police found one person who was treated at the scene, but later died. Another victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

“Usually when we see something like this happen, it happens in some other place. This time it happened right where the public is,” said Jim Summey with High Point Community Against Violence.

Summey says they are working to stop violent acts like this, especially in such public places.

“This is the hallmark when it comes to violence. This is why we say, we do not want them to take it to the street,” he said.

Sidelines Bar and Grill and the High Point Bowling Center both posted on Facebook Saturday after the shooting.

The businesses said, "We are saddened by the event that occurred in our parking lot early this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."

“It’s very sad, very sad. That’s why you have to be so aware of your surroundings around here and stick together,” Kelly Tart said.

Some families, like the Tarts, who have visited the bowling center before, say this concerns them.

“It's hard to feel safe anywhere these days with everything that’s going on,” Tessla Tart said.

High Point Police have not released any information on the victims. Police also have not released any suspect information.

This is the 17th homicide in High Point this year.