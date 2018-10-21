× Mother in Winston-Salem continues to recover after life-threatening injuries in crash near Lidl grocery store

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem mother continues to recover after sustaining life-threatening injuries in a crash last week.

Rahnelia Melisha Whitfield, 31, was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer south on Peters Creek Parkway near Sides Road on Tuesday when she went off the roadway for an unknown reason.

The SUV went over the embankment, overturned and ejected Whitfield before stopping on the property of the Lidl grocery store.

Whitfield was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her family said she sustained a broken pelvis, internal bleeding and head trauma.

LiAnna Whitfield, her sister, said Rahnelia is a single mother with five children between the ages of 5 and 13. The family continues to try to stay strong.

“We can’t stop, we just have to really keep going. And this has made some of us really keep going,” LiAnna said.

The oldest of Rahnelia’s five kids, Tristian, saw her for the first time two days after the crash.

“Thursday was hard, when I first saw my mom I just broke down and cried because I’ve never seen her like that before, and we’re with my mom all of the time,” Tristian said. “She’s with us every single day, I don’t know a single day she hasn’t been there.”

No one else was in the SUV at the time of the crash. Lidl had closed for about four hours after the wreck.