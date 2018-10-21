× Man killed after SUV rolls over in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A man in Greensboro was killed after his sport utility vehicle went off the road and rolled over.

Jarrett Dallas Jackson, 34, of Greensboro, died in the crash shortly before midnight Sunday at the Koury Boulevard exit of Interstate 40 west, according to police.

Police said Jackson was driving a 2001 Ford Expedition that went off the road, came back on the road, then went off again and rolled over.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.