Man arrested and charged with murder in deadly shooting outside High Point bowling alley

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Police have charged a man with murder in connection to a double shooting outside a High Point bowling alley that left one man dead.

Bobby L. Wall Jr., 32, of High Point, has been jailed without bond on a first-degree murder in connection to the death of Derrick D. Byers.

Police were called to the High Point Bowling Center and Sidelines Bar And Grill at 309 W. Fairfield Road shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20.

Police found two people had been shot in the parking lot, one was taken to the hospital and the other died at the scene.

It remains uncertain what led up to the crime. Anyone with any information can call the High Point police at (336) 889-4000.