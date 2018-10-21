Freeze warnings and frost advisories issued across the FOX8 viewing area as temperatures drop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our winds are settling down, the skies are clear and that means it's going to be a cold night.

A freeze warning has been issued for Davie County, our Virginia border counties, the foothills and mountains until 10 a.m. Monday.

If you have any plants on your deck or patio, bring them inside. Any plants in the ground should be covered with a cloth so they can stay warm.

The rest of the FOX8 viewing area will be under a frost advisory. Temperatures at ground level could drop to freezing.

But above the ground where temperatures are taken, we should be above freezing. Any water vapor in the air will be able to form a layer of frost on plants.

So, any plants on your patio or deck should come inside. Plants planted in the ground should be covered with a cloth so they can be protected from the frost. The frost advisory will last until 9 a.m. Monday.

Monday afternoon will be sunny with highs around 60-degrees. A southwest wind will keep us above freezing on Tuesday morning with lows in the upper-30s to lower-40s. Tuesday afternoon will be sunny with highs in the upper-60s.

A cold front will cross the state on Tuesday, but the cold air will not arrive until Wednesday. Wednesday will be sunny and cooler with highs in the lower-60s.

Late in the week, we will begin watching the Gulf Coast. An old Pacific Ocean hurricane and some upper level winds will produce a rain maker that will move along Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.

Ahead of the system, clouds will increase across the Piedmont on Friday. Friday will also carry a chance for rain with highs in the mid-50s.

Depending on where the storm moves and how fast it moves, rain could remain in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.