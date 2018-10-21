Entire FOX8 viewing area under a freeze warning until Monday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our winds are settling down, the skies are clear, that means it's going to be a cold night. A freeze warning has been issued for the entire FOX8 viewing area until Monday morning.

If you have any plants on your deck or patio, please bring them inside. Any plants planted in the ground should be covered with a cloth so they can stay warm.

​Monday afternoon will be sunny with highs around 60 degrees. A southwest wind will keep us above freezing on Tuesday morning with lows in the upper-30s to lower-40s. Tuesday afternoon will be sunny with highs in the upper-60s.

A cold front will cross the state on Tuesday, but the cold air will not arrive until Wednesday. Wednesday will be sunny and cooler with highs in the lower-60s.

Late in the week, we will begin watching the Gulf Coast. An old Pacific Ocean hurricane and some upper level winds will produce a rain maker that will move across Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.

Ahead of the system, clouds will increase across the Piedmont on Friday. Friday will also carry a chance for rain with highs in the middle 50s. Depending on where the storm moves and how fast it moves, rain could remain in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.​