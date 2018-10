× Crews are on the scene of a truck rollover on Interstate 85 in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – Crews are on the scene of a truck rollover on Interstate 85 near Thomasville on Sunday night.

Authorities were called to mile marker 98 near the rest stop on I-85 shortly before 8 p.m. Multiple crews in Davidson County are on the scene.

There is no current word on how it happened or if anyone was hurt. FOX8 is working to gather more information.