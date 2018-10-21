× Car crashes into Burlington home after driver becomes distracted and loses sight of curve

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A car crashed into a Burlington home after a woman driving became distracted due to the weather and lost sight of a curve.

Police said a 2011 Toyota Camry went into a home in the 300 block of Austin Street shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

The driver tried to slow down for the curve, but lost control, went off the road and through a backyard and hit the home, police said.

One person was inside at the time and was not injured. The home sustained an estimated $20,000 worth of damage. The car is a total loss.

Three other people were inside the car and were all treated at hospitals for injuries, none of which were life-threatening.

The home has been condemned until repairs can be made. No charges have been filed against the driver, according to a Burlington police press release.