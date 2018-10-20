× Winston-Salem police looking for missing man

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a missing persons report involving Jimmy Leon Campbell.

Campbell was dropped off by a local cab company near his residence of 5100 Lansing Dr. around 1 a.m. Saturday and has not been seen since.

Campbell was last seen wearing a gray fleece sweater and blue jeans.

Campbell suffers from a cognitive disorder; therefore a Silver Alert has been issued.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.