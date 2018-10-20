WANTED: Rockingham County Sheriff’s deputies looking for man last seen in Eden

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies are trying to locate Samuel Rodriguez, 24, for violation of pretrial release conditions and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

He also has outstanding drug-related charges out of Wilkes County.

Rodriguez was last seen in the Eden, N.C., area.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he is, is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.