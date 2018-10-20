× Two men found guilty of running million-dollar cocaine distribution ring in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -– Two men have been convicted of distributing cocaine while at a North Myrtle Beach resort, WMBF reported.

Abraham Arturo Rodriguez, 30, and Ruben Rodriguez, 23, both from Brownsville, Texas, were convicted of conspiring to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine. Rodriguez faces 20 years to life imprisonment, while Rodriguez faces 10 years to life.

Evidence showed the two men rented a room at a beachfront resort in North Myrtle Beach to be their base of operations.

The two reportedly coordinated the delivery of more than 50 kilograms of cocaine, valued at more than $1.5 million, from January through November 2017, WMBF reported.

The men smuggled most of the cocaine to “stash houses” in the Fayetteville, N.C., area. They would store the drugs in residences in middle-class neighborhoods. Inside the homes, drug dealers armed with assault weapons kept watch over safes full of kilogram-sized bricks of cocaine and sold it to other drug dealers who came from as far away as Washington, DC, to purchase wholesale quantities of drugs.