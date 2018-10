Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rihanna has declined to perform at the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show in support of Colin Kaepernick, according to FOX News.

The 30-year-old singer disagrees with the NFL's stance on kneeling during the national anthem, and has decided to skip a performance opportunity at the February 2019 game.

Kaepernick, a former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, began kneeling during the national anthem at NFL games during the 2016 season to call attention to social injustices and racial inequality.