Police say dozens of infant remains found in second Detroit funeral home

State inspectors found the unrefrigerated remains of dozens of deceased infants and fetuses in a second Detroit funeral home. The funeral home was shut down Friday, FOX News reported.

“I’ve never seen anything (like this) in my 41 and a half years,” James Craig, Detroit’s police chief, said.

Authorities raided the Perry Funeral Home in response to a complaint and found 63 deceased bodies inside three boxes and a deep freezer, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Some had been dead since 2015.

Friday’s discovery followed a similar finding last week at the defunct Cantrell Funeral Home on Detroit’s east side, where 11 infants’ remains were found.