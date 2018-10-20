× Police investigating double shooting outside High Point bowling alley; one person dead

HIGH POINT, NC. — Police are investigating a double shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

At approximately 2:19 a.m., High Point police responded to 309 W. Fairfield Rd. in response to shots being fired in the parking lot of the High Point Bowling Center.

Upon their arrival, officers located two people who had been shot.

One person was taken to an area hospital and is currently being treated for serious injuries.

The second person died at the scene.

If anyone has any information about the incident, please contact the High Point Police Department. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.

No more information will be released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.