Lee Kindard, legend in Piedmont-Triad broadcasting, has died

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lee Kinard, a legend in Piedmont-Triad broadcasting, passed away Saturday morning.

Lee Kinard was 86 years old.

“Lee had a voice everyone knew and trusted. He was also the voice every kid listened to closely on snow-covered day,” FOX8’s Chad Tucker said. “I can still remember being in third grade and waiting for Lee to say Stokes County Schools were closed. When Lee said it, you knew it was a snow day. When I was a kid I remember Lee being the grand marshal of my hometown’s Christmas parade and though I was shy, I found the nerve to introduce myself and tell him I wanted to be a broadcaster, too. He said ‘with education you can do it.’ Years after I started working for FOX8 I ran into Lee at UNCG and reminded him of those powerful words he told me when I was a kid. He said, ‘I see you listened.'”

According to WFMY, where Lee was a longtime anchor, Lee passed surrounded by his family at Moses Cone Hospital.

“Respectfully, Lee was the Walter Cronkite of Greensboro… but his influence, service and love of community extended beyond the news desk. He was a pioneer and will be remembered,” said WFMY President & GM Larry Audas.