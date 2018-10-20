× Hurricane Michael exposes 120-year-old shipwrecks off Florida coast

Ships swept ashore nearly 120 years ago when a hurricane hit the Florida panhandle were recently uncovered by Hurricane Michael, WSOC reported.

The well-documented wrecks washed up on Dog Island in 1899, when the Carrabelle hurricane brought 100 mph winds, causing $1 million in damage and killing seven people, according to the Florida Department of State.

“They’ve been mostly stationary since 1899 when they were wrecked in a hurricane,” Sarah Revell, spokeswoman with the Florida Department of State, wrote in an email to the Tallahassee Democrat. “From time to time, some parts of the site have become exposed.”