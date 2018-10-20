× Former Carolina Panthers receiver Rae Carruth will walk free Monday

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — Former Carolina Panthers player Rae Carruth is scheduled to become a free man Monday after nearly 19 years behind bars, WSOC reported.

In 1999, Carruth was convicted for planning the murder of his pregnant girlfriend, Cherica Adams.

Doctors managed to save their son, Chancellor Lee, but the trauma Adams suffered before she died left the child with cerebral palsy.

For nearly two decades, Carruth has been in the Sampson Correctional Facility in Clinton, North Carolina.

Now, the man convicted of orchestrating the killing of Adams, who was sprayed with bullets in Ballantyne, will soon be set free.

Carruth’s next chapter will begin in a story that led from fame to infamy, from crime to punishment.

For the past 19 years, Carruth’s world has been defined by bars and barbed wire.

On Monday, his time in prison will end; however, memories of the crime that sent him there will be harder to leave behind.

Adams’ agonizing 911 call launched an investigation that gave detectives a place to start.

911 OPERATOR: How’d this happen?

CHERICA ADAMS: I was following my baby’s daddy, Rae Carruth.

911 OPERATOR: Do you think he did it?

CHERICA ADAMS: He slowed down and a car pulled up beside me.

911 OPERATOR: Then shot at you?

CHERICA ADAMS: Yes.

Carruth consistently denied being involved in the shooting, but within weeks, he was under arrest.

Eleven months after Adams died, Carruth went to trial for her murder, and the man who admitted to firing the fatal shots told the jury Carruth had called those shots.

“This is the b—- I was referring to,” Brett Watkins said in his testimony. “He didn’t stand up. I stood up for mine. I said I did it. I did it because he made me do it.”