Flat track motorcycle racing all the rage in the Piedmont Triad

RAMSEUR, N.C. -- Grady Cagle is 61 years old. He's on his second pacemaker.

Time to kick back, relax and take it slow, right?

No, Cagle still loves racing, his motorcycle, on the dirt at Coleridge Speedway in Randolph County.

"I broke a leg in half, two broke fingers, all ribs broke, and my collarbone, kind of like a bad addiction, bad disease," he says.

These race fans get up close and personal to the action. Every turn, you wonder if they racers are are going to keep the motorcycle upright.

Matt Greene of Winston-Salem says, "You get to the starting line, you got the adrenaline pumping and once the green flag drops you get to the corner and you get out of traffic you focus on what line you need to take, it's got its scary moments, too."

The track is located on Herrington Country Road in Ramseur.