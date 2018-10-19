Women’s Health: Breast Cancer and the Mammography Scholarship Fund

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, the second leading cause of cancer death among women. Fortunately, breast cancer mortality rates have been declining since 1989 due to the improvements in detection and treatment. Mammography remains the gold standard in the early detection of breast cancer, although not all women can afford them. To support the women of our community, Cone Health created the Mammography Scholarship Fund.

The recent Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run is one of the events that Cone Health holds each year to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer support services in our community. This year, the race raised $91,338.85 for both the Mammography Scholarship Fund and the Alight Program. The Mammography Scholarship Fund provides free or reduced screening mammograms to women who otherwise might not be able to afford one. The Cone Health Alight Program offers educational, emotional and financial support for local women during their treatments.

Through the generosity of our community, the Mammography Scholarship Fund and other support services helped 593 local women receive a mammogram from October 2017 to September 2018. The Women’s Only race isn’t the only way to support the women of our community, your donations can directly affect the lives of many all year long. To learn more about donating to the Mammography Scholarship Fund, visit www.conehealth.com/giving.

If you want to learn more about how to apply for the Mammography Scholarship, visit www.conehealth.com/mammographyscholarship.

Spokesperson Background:

Pam Barrett, FACHE, is the senior philanthropy officer for Cone Health. Pam earned a bachelor's degree in sociology and a master’s degree in social work. She is a board-certified fellow within the American College of Healthcare Executives. Her primary focus with Cone Health has been fundraising to support Cone Health’s Cancer Center along with other special projects such as funding for nursing education, sickle cell services and the healing gardens on the Wesley Long Hospital campus.