Woman killed in early morning crash in Greensboro identified

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The person killed in a wreck in Greensboro early Friday morning has been indentified, Greensboro police report.

Ofelia Paredes, 21, of Colfax was driving south on Fleming Road and her vehicle went off on the right side and then back across lanes of travel.

The vehicle then went off the roadway to the left and struck a grove of trees.

Paredes died as a result of her injuries sustained in the crash, which happened around 3:06 a.m.

Officials closed the road between Crystal Lake Drive and Tamaron Drive.