Video shows Guilford County school bus driver slapping student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Video provided to FOX8 shows a Guilford County school bus driver slapping a student. Watch the video in the player above.

The incident happened Thursday aboard the bus, which was carrying Ferndale Middle School students.

The driver has been suspended, the school district tells FOX8.

“We have seen the video and are very disturbed by what we have seen. We are taking immediate personnel action and have reported the incident to law enforcement," Chief of Staff Nora Carr said Friday.