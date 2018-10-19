Unattended stove erupts into apartment fire in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- An unattended stove turned into a fire that displaced five people, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

The fire department shared video of the encounter on Twitter at about 2 a.m. Friday morning.

Officials responded at about 1:39 a.m. Friday morning to the 3600 block of Yarbrough Avenue.

By 2:12 a.m., the fire was under control, WSFD told FOX8.

According to the fire department, the fire began after someone who was preparing food on the stove left it unattended.

Two occupants suffered minor smoke inhalation. They declined transport to the hospital after they were evaluated by Forsyth County EMS.

Two units in the four-apartment building were damaged.

WSFD reported there were no working smoke alarms.

The Red Cross is now working to help the five people who were displaced by the fire.

