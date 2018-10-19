Trade war threatens $1 yoga pants, half of Americans with store credit cards regret it and more

In Friday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses how the trade war could kill off $1 yoga pants, a study that says half of Americans with a store credit card regret it and Ticketmaster which is making upgrades.
