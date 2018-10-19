Teenager’s name released after he was hit, killed by Rockingham County deputy on US 29

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- North Carolina State Highway Patrol announced the name of the teenager who was hit and killed by a Rockingham County deputy Thursday night.

The crash happened at 7:51 p.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. 29 just south of the U.S. 158 overpass near Reidsville.

Nicholas Reese Masters, 19, of Concord, was walking south in the right lane of U.S. 29.

The deputy was driving a patrol car, responding to a call for service and heading south toward the Barnes Street Exit when he hit Masters.

He performed CPR on Masters but the teenager ultimately died at the scene, according to Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page.

The deputy was later taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.

According to NCSHP, Masters was wearing blue jeans, a dark vest, a white shirt and a black backpack on a road with no lighting.

Troopers do not believe speed was a factor and do not know why the teenager was in the roadway.

A Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a multi-vehicle crash responding to the scene, Page said.