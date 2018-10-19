Stolen vehicle hits utility pole in High Point; witnesses report 2 people ran from scene
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A stolen vehicle hit a utility pole in High Point on Friday morning. Police found two people injured, and witnesses said two others ran from the scene.
Police also found a gun inside the vehicle.
The single-car crash took place at about 2:07 a.m. on Eastchester Drive near US-311.
Police said witnesses told them two people ran away from the vehicle after the wreck.
Two passengers found by police were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
At some point, the vehicle caught fire.
Officials are investigating as a hit and run with an injury.
Police describe the vehicle as a burgundy Kia sedan.
35.955692 -80.005318