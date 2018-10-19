× Stolen vehicle hits utility pole in High Point; witnesses report 2 people ran from scene

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A stolen vehicle hit a utility pole in High Point on Friday morning. Police found two people injured, and witnesses said two others ran from the scene.

Police also found a gun inside the vehicle.

The single-car crash took place at about 2:07 a.m. on Eastchester Drive near US-311.

Police said witnesses told them two people ran away from the vehicle after the wreck.

Two passengers found by police were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At some point, the vehicle caught fire.

Officials are investigating as a hit and run with an injury.

Police describe the vehicle as a burgundy Kia sedan.