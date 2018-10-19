× Randolph County man charged with neglect, abuse of elderly mother

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is accused of neglecting and abusing his mother, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

James Christopher Lambeth, 47, of Trinity, is charged with neglect of a disabled or elder adult causing serious mental or physical injury.

On Thursday, Randolph County EMS came to a home in the 3300 block of Finch Farm Road on a report of an unconscious person.

“The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after learning that the 75-year-old was unable to care for herself, she was living in extremely unsanitary conditions and had been severely neglected/abused by her caretaker,” the release from the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Lambeth was solely responsible for his mother’s well-being and care.

He was placed in the Randolph County Jail under a $100,000 bond.