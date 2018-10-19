Ragsdale High assistant principal killed in crash honored on campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMESTOWN, N.C. -- On a chilly Friday night in Jamestown, Ragsdale High School students and staff gathered around the center piece on campus, the spirit rock.

They lit candles, shared memories and stories about Assistant Principal Jean Ransom.

“The amount of grace Mrs. Ransom showed was outstanding,” according to one teacher.

Each candle on the ground and in students’ hands represented how the assistant principal lit up their lives each day.

Ransom died Tuesday night when a driver slammed into her vehicle head-on along Highway 70 in eastern Guilford County.

Parents who attended the vigil tell us there will now be a void on campus.

“lt’s hard to pull up on campus and not see her… she touched a lot of lives," one parent said.

One student placed flowers near the candles.

"Every time I look at flowers I will think of her because she loved flowers," he said.

Students leaned on each other and shed tears as they remembered the woman who always made them smile, showed patience and is now inspiring them to shine.

A visitation for this mother of two is scheduled for Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Rich and Thompson in Burlington.