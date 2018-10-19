× President Donald Trump to stump for Rep. Mark Harris next week in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Donald Trump has scheduled a trip to Charlotte next week, WSOC reports.

The president will be speaking at the Bojangles Coliseum at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 26.

Sources said Trump will campaign for Mark Harris, who is running against Dan McCready in the race for the 9th District seat in Congress.

Democrats hope McCready will take over the Republican seat in the house. Trump will be in Charlotte to try and combat that effort.