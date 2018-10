Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A person was shot and injured in Greensboro on Friday afternoon, according to Greensboro police.

The shooting happened at 105 Greenbriar Road around 4:30 p.m.

The victim, only identified as a male, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.

No suspect information was available.

36.128172 -79.790075