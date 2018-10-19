× North Carolina high school student killed in high-speed crash

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh teenager died after hitting several trees in a wreck Tuesday morning, according to the Associated Press.

16-year-old Madeline Grace Shook, a student of Cardinal Gibbons High School, was driving on Possum Track Road.

According to WRAL, troopers said Shook was driving 95 mph in a 45 mph zone.

The car ran off the road and hit several trees.

Shook died on the scene.

The death of the cross country runner sent a wave of mourning through her school.

“She seemed to have a lot of friends in my class,” said classmate Dan McGillicuddy to the AP. “She just seemed to light up the room. She made people around her happy.”

McGillicuddy found out during the forensics class he shared with her.

“The whole mood of the classroom was really dim,” he said to the AP. “We couldn’t really focus on our work.”

Another student said students were crying the halls.

Tuesday afternoon, the school held a mass to honor and remember Shook.